Asus continues teasing ROG Phone 8 with pro-level camera system



Asus posted on X, revealing a snapshot of the ROG Phone 8's rear and camera system. The big news? A brand new camera system is in the works. However, the company keeps the camera specs under wraps. What is intriguing, though, is the call to action. Asus invites people to participate in a blind photo test, comparing images taken on phones from industry giants. Those who take part stand a chance to score a unit of the highly anticipated gaming smartphone.





The ROG Phone 8 is dropping soon and it goes #BeyondGaming with a brand new camera system!

Cast your vote and stand a chance to win a brand new ROG Phone!

https://t.co/OEm4TLMe3k#ROGPhone8pic.twitter.com/avRoDrUK8F — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 12, 2023



While gaming smartphones typically prioritize performance over camera quality, Asus is promising a significant upgrade for the ROG Phone 8's camera capabilities, teasing its new pro-level camera system. The previous two generations, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 7, stuck to the same hardware (barring the front camera). The latter, though, harnessed the advanced technology of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, fueling its performance.



For instance, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, one of the best gaming phones out there, has a triple camera system, including a 50MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra-wide, and 8MP macro. While this setup is adequate for everyday use, it is not as advanced as the cameras found on other high-end smartphones.



With the ROG Phone 8, Asus is likely aiming to make its camera system more competitive with other smartphones in its price range, such as the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, expected to feature a high-end camera system, or the Xperia 1 V, which also finds its place among the best gaming phones. Asus needs to step up its game to compete.



Apart from the camera upgrade, the ROG Phone 8 is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring exceptional performance for gaming and other demanding tasks. Other details about the phone's specifications are still scarce, but we can expect to learn more in the coming weeks.