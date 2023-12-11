Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Asus ROG Phone 8 could potentially debut as early as January 8

Asus
Asus ROG Phone 8 could potentially be revealed as early as January 8
Just recently, we shared the exciting news about Asus teasing its upcoming gaming powerhouse, the Asus ROG Phone 8, and it seems the company has already set a date for its grand unveiling.

Asus officially declared (via Android Authority) an event scheduled a day before CES 2024, falling between January 9 and January 12, 2024. On January 8, 2024, Asus plans to reveal the "ROG’s exciting new lineup for 2024!"



While the announcement does not explicitly mention the ROG Phone 8, it encompasses broader revelations about the ROG lineup, indirectly including the much-anticipated ROG Phone 8, which the company had hinted at being on the horizon.

Asus has a tradition of unveiling numerous products at CES (a yearly trade show showcasing presentations that reveal new products and technologies), and this event has historically witnessed significant launches, such as the debut of the first-generation ZenFone.

Adding to the anticipation, the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro recently appeared on Bluetooth SIG listings, signaling a step closer to their official launch. Apart from a sneak peek at its design through an image shared by the company last week, details about these gaming smartphones are still scarce. What we do know is that Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will power the ROG Phone 8.

As an extra incentive, Asus announced a giveaway period from December 11 to January 7, extending through the event where the ROG products will be unveiled. Participants have a chance to win exciting prizes, including an ROG Ally. For more details on how to participate, check the provided link.

Renowned for creating some of the best gaming phones, Asus clinched two spots on our 2023 top 10 list with the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. With this track record, expectations are high for its next-generation gaming smartphone.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The well-loved Pixel 6 is profoundly discounted on Amazon
The well-loved Pixel 6 is profoundly discounted on Amazon
If you want a phone with a 10/10 repairability score, here it is
If you want a phone with a 10/10 repairability score, here it is
France to host Huawei’s first European factory, an insider claims
France to host Huawei’s first European factory, an insider claims
Asus ROG Phone 8 could potentially debut as early as January 8
Asus ROG Phone 8 could potentially debut as early as January 8
Google plans to give you a personalized AI chatbot, you just have to feed it your Google Photos
Google plans to give you a personalized AI chatbot, you just have to feed it your Google Photos
OnePlus 12R camera specs revealed in the latest leak
OnePlus 12R camera specs revealed in the latest leak
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless