Asus ROG Phone 8 could potentially debut as early as January 8
Just recently, we shared the exciting news about Asus teasing its upcoming gaming powerhouse, the Asus ROG Phone 8, and it seems the company has already set a date for its grand unveiling.
Asus officially declared (via Android Authority) an event scheduled a day before CES 2024, falling between January 9 and January 12, 2024. On January 8, 2024, Asus plans to reveal the "ROG’s exciting new lineup for 2024!"
While the announcement does not explicitly mention the ROG Phone 8, it encompasses broader revelations about the ROG lineup, indirectly including the much-anticipated ROG Phone 8, which the company had hinted at being on the horizon.
Adding to the anticipation, the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro recently appeared on Bluetooth SIG listings, signaling a step closer to their official launch. Apart from a sneak peek at its design through an image shared by the company last week, details about these gaming smartphones are still scarce. What we do know is that Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will power the ROG Phone 8.
As an extra incentive, Asus announced a giveaway period from December 11 to January 7, extending through the event where the ROG products will be unveiled. Participants have a chance to win exciting prizes, including an ROG Ally. For more details on how to participate, check the provided link.
Renowned for creating some of the best gaming phones, Asus clinched two spots on our 2023 top 10 list with the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. With this track record, expectations are high for its next-generation gaming smartphone.
CES 2024 is just around the corner!— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 11, 2023
Join us live on January 8, 3PM PST, as we unveil ROG's exciting new lineup for 2024!
Save the date https://t.co/CHb4tVS4XS#CES2024ROG#CES2024#ROGTranscendencepic.twitter.com/z6cztzWGH6
Asus has a tradition of unveiling numerous products at CES (a yearly trade show showcasing presentations that reveal new products and technologies), and this event has historically witnessed significant launches, such as the debut of the first-generation ZenFone.
