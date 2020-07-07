First Snapdragon 865 Plus powered phone is reportedly landing on July 22
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has leaked out numerous times and thus pretty much everything is known about it already from its alleged display dimensions to the camera specs. It was already reported that the phone will have an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865 under the hood and now a trusted leaker has confirmed that.
ASUS'S ROG Phone 3 is probably the first smartphone with upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Chipset! Launching on 22nd July. #ASUS #ROGPhone3pic.twitter.com/uJ4SESbyyP— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 7, 2020
The phone will reportedly be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 is pretty much confirmed
Although ASUS has not explicitly confirmed the phone, the accessories page on its website does mention it. A teaser page with a countdown timer has also gone live, heralding the arrival of a gaming-centric product.
Design-wise, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 is expected to look a lot like its predecessor. It will probably retain the 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher. Unlike the ROG Phone 2, it's tipped to feature three cameras, including 64MP and 13MP sensors. Battery capacity could be anywhere between 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh and the device is also expected to support 30W fast charging.
The dimensions and weight will supposedly remain the same and this, coupled with a largely unchanged design, will ensure that older accessories work with the new version.
Since the teaser page also mentions New York and Milan, chances are that the 5G ASUS ROG Phone 3 will also be released in the US and Europe. If history is any indication, the phone will go on sale in September.