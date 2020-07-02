Android Asus

Asus ROG Phone 3 to be announced in July

The ROG Phone 3 is the next big reveal we're expecting this month. Reports about Asus' upcoming flagship have start to be pile up in the last couple of weeks, which made us believe the official announcement is not too far away.

And it looks like that assumption was accurate since Asus is now teasing the ROG Phone 3 announcement for this month. Specifically, Asus revealed that “a new game starts” on July 22 at 10 am, ET. Although the name ROG Phone 3 is not mentioned in the teaser, we can safely assume this is the device Asus plans to announce later this month.

As far as the specs go, we already a little bit of info about the ROG Phone 3, such as the fact that it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM and 128GB storage (no word on SD card support yet). Thanks to Qualcomm's top-tier chipset, the ROG Phone 3 won't be just a very powerful gaming phone, but also one that will offer 5G support.

We also know that Asus ROG Phone 3 will boast a massive 6.6-inch display and that it will be initially launched in China. A global release is likely to happen in the weeks following the Chinese release, but a timeframe is not available at the moment.

