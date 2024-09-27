Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Apple's new HomePod with display will be powered by the iPhone 16 processor

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple HomePod mini
Apple is working on a new smart home device similar to its $299 HomePod. It was discovered a few months back in Apple code strings, and there it was referred to as the "HomeAccessory" device. 

The new gear will reportedly be Apple's take on the Amazon Echo Show 10 or Google Nest Hub Max in that it will have a display to interact and show stuff on and won't be only be communicated with via voice as many people are becoming uneasy about that means now.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options
$65 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 15

Smart Display with Alexa, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Alexa Voice Remote Included
$65 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

According to 9to5Mac's insider claims, Apple's upcoming Home Accessory device carries the internal codename J490 and will be powered by Apple's latest and greatest A18 processor. This is the same chip that the iPhone 16 is running on and a harbinger of Apple Intelligence features arriving at the smart home device.

The new HomePod series gear will have a square display, so hopefully it will be more aesthetically pleasing than the Google Nest Hub Max or the Amazon Echo Show 10 that are basically just fat-bezel tablets attached to a speaker.

On the other hand, a square display may be good for showing Instagram content, but won't be very suitable for its rumored apps and media consumption purposes. Apple has more plans for the new HomePod or Home Accessory device's window to the world, though. It will, for example, be used for displaying clock faces in an Apple TV style, and support Apple AirPlay for accepting media streams from other devices.

Users will apparently be able to control it with many input options as, besides voice and screen navigation, it would be managed with gestures as well, which will undoubtedly come in handy when it is used for displaying recipes and trying to touch it with greasy fingers.

Needless to say, this presupposes a camera that will recognize said gesture controls, and the tipsters indeed reveal that Apple will put a FaceTime camera for video calls on it, that will also double as a gesture detector.

Recommended Stories
The Home Accessory device will support multiple users and tailor its settings to each individual. Apple's new smart home gear with display is expected to be released after February 2025, but the price remains a mystery. Given the display and camera additions, it will certainly run for way more than the HomePod's $299 price point.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless