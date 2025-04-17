Apple’s iPhone manufacturing pivot away from China begins with this unexpected shift

iPhone 16e



This change comes at a time when tensions between the US and China are once again affecting trade. The US has floated the possibility of tariffs on Chinese goods going as high as 245 percent. In response, Apple is looking to reduce its dependency on Chinese manufacturing, a solution that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed in his "Power On" column a couple of weeks ago. Brazil, which only faces a 10 percent tariff on US imports, offers a more cost-effective alternative.





Documents from Brazil's telecom regulator confirm that the iPhone 16e is being assembled in Brazil, China and India. In Brazil, the 16e officially costs around $890 USD, but it is already selling at local retailers for about $670 USD thanks to tariff exemptions on locally made products. The same model starts at $600 USD in the US.



It will be interesting to see if this new approach becomes the standard for future iPhones. The volatility of the tariff situation at the moment isn't necessarily giving Apple a lot of breathing room at the moment, even with the 90-day pause on electronics . There's simply just no way of knowing what will happen after those 90 days, and that uncertainty is just not sustainable for a business.





If Apple finds success assembling the 16e in Brazil from day one, the company may lean more heavily on Brazil and India moving forward. And if that means lower prices for consumers in some regions, it could be a win on more than one front.