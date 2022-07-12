Apple releases iOS 16 Public beta: Lock screen customization galore





How to enroll in the iOS 16 public beta?









Important : Before you continue, it's extremely advisable to ensure you have an up-to-date iCloud or iTunes backup laying around, with Apple recommending backing up using your Mac's Finder for the most seamless experience.





Now that you've enrolled your phone and have a backed up your device, you need to navigate to https://beta.apple.com/profile from the iOS device you've enrolled and want to install the beta on. After your device has successfully downloaded the configuration profile, you will be promptly notified.





From there on, go into the Settings app, tap the profile you just downloaded (it will be right near the top of the menu), and tap Install on the next screen that pops up. Follow any further instructions that may pop up, but ultimately, you have to go to Settings > General > Software Update and install the software update that will be available. From then on, it's supposed to be smooth sailing, with your device rebooting once or twice, and you should be running the iOS 16 public beta in no time.





What devices are eligible for iOS 16?





So, iOS 16 will be available on the following phones:





iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series





What's new in iOS 16?





iOS 16 is quite an intriguing update, as it overhauls the lock screen and allows users to fully customize the looks and feel of the lock screen, as well as adds widgets, a new media widget, and yet another (this time excellent) paradigm shift to the way notifications look and feel. You can read more about all of these in our dedicated iOS 16 hub





Lock screen customization with widgets, multi-layered photos, notifications lists

More filters for Focus Mode

Face ID improvements

Edit and Undo Send, Mark as Unread in iMessage

SharePlay in iMessage

Improved voice dictation

Quick Actions with text captured from the camera

Enhanced visual lookup

Live Text from video

Share digital keys in Wallet

Apple Pay Later

Apple Maps redesign to more areas

iCloud Shared Photo Library

Lockdown mode

etc.





Is iOS 16 public beta stable?





Admittedly, the first developer beta was quite buggy and had rather disappointing performance, with battery life taking a rather serious hit. Now, the second and third betas were widely received as much more stable and suitable to be installed on your daily driver, and considering that the public beta is the same as developer beta 3, it could be said for certain that it's stable enough to install.





Surely, some users might encounter issues with the iOS 16 public beta (it's a beta, after all, so bugs are expected), but overall, you shouldn't expect severe bugs and shortcomings. It's advisable to give Apple feedback about any problems and bugs you may encounter during your day-to-day use of iOS 16, as this will help the company improve the software for everyone.





When is iOS 16 officially coming out?





iOS is usually released shortly after Apple holds its big iPhone announcement event in early September. This year, the event will likely take place on September 13, giving us the iPhone 14 Series and the Apple Watch Series 8 , so we should all expect iOS 16 right about then. The same applies to the new versions of macOS, iPad OS, and watchOS 9.