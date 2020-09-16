Apple could be working on a future fitness tracker band with a micro-LED display
TechRadar reports that the patent, published just minutes before Apple’s September 2020 Event, is focused on a micro-LED display, that can be used in several scenarios, including on a fitness tracker band. The patent was filed by Apple with the US Patent and Trademark office.
Most of the patent is centered around technical details of the Apple fitness tracker with no mention of its possible design or specific fitness features. It’s important to note that although Apple has filed this patent, not all patents see the light of day. Currently, Apple has just unveiled the Fitness+ subscription and the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, so we don’t expect this fitness band to make its appearance any time soon.