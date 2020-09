Apple's September 2020 event was a truly high-quality production. The company unveiled the advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and the budget Watch SE, as well as the new iPad (8th gen) and iPad Air (2020). If you have the time, we can totally recommend it as a fun watch for every fan of the company out there.





But if you don't, we can see how the sheer length of the show can be discouraging for busy people, despite the fact that the leading role is played by that handsome devil, Tim Cook. That's why we took the time to produce a supercut of the video where you can enjoy just the key moments. All the new announcements, in just 10 minutes. Enjoy!