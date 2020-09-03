Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Check out how pretty the Apple iPad Air 4 would be with an iPad Pro design

Daniel Petrov
Sep 03, 2020, 7:33 AM
The 2019 iPad Air model is many things, like fast and affordable, but innovative it's design is not. Apple's first ever crack at a tablet featured thick top and bottom bezels, and that aging design was only changed in 2018 with the "bezel-less" iPad Pro models.

This year, however, the iPad Pro design will be going downmarket, it seems, as several credible sources, including Bloomberg's Gurman, tipped that the new iPad Air 4 will sport the infamous "all-screen" design of the Pro models.

Apple iPad Air 4 specs and launch date


Now, what exactly the screen size would be, remains a mystery, as we've heard anything between 10.5-11 inches but the display diagonal would most likely be longer than what's on the Air 3 due to the presumed rigorous shaving of the top and bottom bezels.

An Apple A13X Bionic or even A14 chipset is primed for a presence, and the iPad Air 4 will allegedly sport a regular USB-C port and either a Face ID module, or a side-mounted Touch ID one, depending on whose biometric rumors one choses to believe.

Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 12 5G and the Watch Series 6 on October 12 but the new iPads, Home Pods and earphones of fall 2020 might be outed with simple press releases as soon as next week, if the September announcment speculation for those holds water in the end. 

The iPad Air 4 price? Why, starting from at least $499, of course, but if Face ID and "all-screen" design materialize, all bets are off, and we might be looking at a $599 base tag even. Check out these image renders of the upcoming iPad Air 4 by SvetApple, and marvel at the svelte new design

Related phones

iPad Air (2019)
Apple iPad Air (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2224 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 8134 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
View
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

