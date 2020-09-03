Check out how pretty the Apple iPad Air 4 would be with an iPad Pro design









Apple iPad Air 4 specs and launch date





Now, what exactly the screen size would be, remains a mystery, as we've heard anything between 10.5-11 inches but the display diagonal would most likely be longer than what's on the Air 3 due to the presumed rigorous shaving of the top and bottom bezels.





An Apple A13X Bionic or even A14 chipset is primed for a presence, and the iPad Air 4 will allegedly sport a regular USB-C port and either a Face ID module, or a side-mounted Touch ID one, depending on whose biometric rumors one choses to believe.





Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 12 5G and the Watch Series 6 on October 12 but the new iPads, Home Pods and earphones of fall 2020 might be outed with simple press releases as soon as next week, if the September announcment speculation for those holds water in the end.





The iPad Air 4 price? Why, starting from at least $499, of course, but if Face ID and "all-screen" design materialize, all bets are off, and we might be looking at a $599 base tag even. Check out these image renders of the upcoming iPad Air 4 by SvetApple , and marvel at the svelte new design



