Apple adds iPhone 15 to its Self Service Repair program and introduces a new diagnostic tool
In 2022, Apple rolled out its Self Service Repair program, allowing tech-savvy customers to purchase genuine Apple parts and tools for DIY repairs on certain Apple products. Fast forward to this summer, and the iPhone 14 series joined the lineup of devices supported by this program. Now, Apple is taking things up a notch.
But that's not all—Self Service Repair is spreading its reach to 24 additional European countries. From Croatia to Denmark, Greece to the Netherlands, and Portugal to Switzerland, more users can now dive into the DIY repair experience. With this latest leap, Self Service Repair spans 35 Apple products across 33 countries and serves users in 24 languages.
This web-based diagnostic tool can directly assess common issues, provided you have a second device at your disposal to run it. The process involves putting the hardware into Diagnostics mode and entering its serial number on the site.
Apple's goal is to diagnose the problem and provide users with a step-by-step repair process. The system can test for a range of issues, covering software integration, audio output, camera functionality, display, and Face ID, with more tests in the pipeline. Essentially, this equips regular users with the same access to diagnostic tests as Apple Authorized Service Providers.
The tech giant announced the expansion of Self Service Repair and introduced a new diagnostic tool, giving users increased transparency and troubleshooting autonomy. The Self Service Repair umbrella now covers the entire iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Adding a new tool to the DIY arsenal, the Apple Diagnostics tool for Self Service Repair is now live in the US, with its European debut slated for the coming year. Designed for users with the technical prowess to mend Apple devices, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions put customers on par with Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers. This tool facilitates testing devices for optimal part functionality and performance and pinpointing parts that might need a fix.
