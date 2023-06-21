Apple adds the iPhone 14 lineup to its Self Service Repair



By adding the iPhone 14 lineup to the list of supported phones, the Apple Self Service Repair program now covers:



iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)



In addition to expanding the range of supported models, Apple is also simplifying the System Configuration process for iPhones. System Configuration is a software tool used for iPhone repairs, such as those involving displays, batteries, and cameras.



This tool ensures that repairs are carried out accurately and that the parts function correctly. It also guarantees device security and customer privacy by linking biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board for repairs involving Touch ID or Face ID. The software is available for free to all Self Service Repair users.



Furthermore, the True Depth camera and the top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups can now be self-repaired in select countries, including the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.



Apple aims to enhance its Self Service Repair program to prolong the lifespan of its phones, benefiting both users and the environment. Recently, Samsung also announced the expansion of its self-repair program to Europe, indicating that two of the largest phone manufacturers in the world are making efforts to make self-repair more accessible to everyone.



Currently, Apple has over 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide, employing more than 100,000 technicians. And, of course, Apple recommends using their services if you want to ensure proper repairs or if you lack experience in repairing electronic devices.

If, for example, your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro needs repair, you can download the model repair manual and see if you can handle the job or not.