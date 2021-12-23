Notification Center

Apple Software updates Wearables

Apple Watch plagued by a charging bug after WatchOS 8.3 update

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple Watch plagued by a charging bug after WatchOS 8.3 update
There’s a charging bug with the Apple watch after the latest WatchOS 8.3 update, according to users’ reports. Apparently, after updating their Apple watches people were unable to charge them using third-party chargers.

The latest stable WatchOS 8.3 was released a couple of days ago, with some bug fixes and performance improvements but ironically, the update has introduced its own strange bug to the system.

Some users reported their Apple Watch starting to charge on third-party chargers but after a 2% charge had been added to the battery, the device ceased charging. Others reported straight battery drainage when the watch was on the charger.

"My Series 5 watch will no longer charge with my generic amazon.com seller charger stand, but will charge fine with the genuine apple charger cable. This happened overnight after the update to 8.3 was applied," complained one AppleInsider user.

There’s a Reddit thread as well, and the posts are piling up quickly. Initially, people thought that the Series 7 devices were the only ones affected by the bug but reports have proven otherwise. It’s worth noting that many of the issues are about quite cheap third-party chargers, coming from Amazon, with much fewer reports about other popular brands.

There’s no official statement from Apple at this time but we’ll monitor the situation and keep you posted.

Read More:
Latest Apple patch fixes annoying bugs on iPhone, Apple Watch
Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices

