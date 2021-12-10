Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices

Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices0
Four Apple customers have filed a complaint against Apple in federal court in Oakland, California. “The detached, shattered, or cracked screens are a material and unreasonably dangerous safety hazard,” reads part of the document.
The claim here is that Apple didn’t leave enough space inside the Apple Watch to account for the potential swelling of the battery, resulting in shattered screens and injured customers. The current lawsuit is similar to one back in 2018. However, the 2018 case was dismissed due to the “plaintiff failing to identify a specific defect.”
That’s why the new class-action lawsuit focuses specifically on the battery as a potential culprit. “The screens are made either of Ion-X glass (aluminum models) or sapphire crystal glass (stainless steel and titanium models) and each have a razor-sharp edge on all four sides,” the customers said. Any excessive pressure from the inside could result in the glass shattering and injuring the person who has the watch strapped to his wrist.
