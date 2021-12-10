Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Wearables

Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices
Apple is in trouble again, as the company is facing another class-action lawsuit. Bloomberg reports that the culprit is indeed the Apple Watch, which “suffers from a design flaw that makes the screen prone to breaking or detaching, exposing razor-sharp edges.”

Four Apple customers have filed a complaint against Apple in federal court in Oakland, California. “The detached, shattered, or cracked screens are a material and unreasonably dangerous safety hazard,” reads part of the document.

This isn’t purely theoretical either. There are pictures included in the filing, showing deep slashes on the arm of one of the “victims”, purportedly caused by an Apple Watch 3. The fact that the issue is present in older Apple Watch models violates “various consumer protection laws.”

The claim here is that Apple didn’t leave enough space inside the Apple Watch to account for the potential swelling of the battery, resulting in shattered screens and injured customers. The current lawsuit is similar to one back in 2018. However, the 2018 case was dismissed due to the “plaintiff failing to identify a specific defect.”

That’s why the new class-action lawsuit focuses specifically on the battery as a potential culprit. “The screens are made either of Ion-X glass (aluminum models) or sapphire crystal glass (stainless steel and titanium models) and each have a razor-sharp edge on all four sides,” the customers said. Any excessive pressure from the inside could result in the glass shattering and injuring the person who has the watch strapped to his wrist.

The current lawsuit “seeks to represent anyone who bought any model of the Apple Watch starting with the first generation in 2015, and continuing until last year.” This means that the Apple Watch Series 7 is not included. We’ll be monitoring the situation and keep you updated.

You may also find interesting:
Apple tries to dismiss $800 million lawsuit over coronavirus app
Apple and Corellium settle on major lawsuit over iOS virtualization
Epic files appeal of judge's decision in lawsuit versus Apple
Judge judges Nokia-Apple lawsuit, but owns Apple stock

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  36
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
The iPad screen issue nobody talks about
by Rado Minkov,  2
The iPad screen issue nobody talks about
Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas
-$39
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless