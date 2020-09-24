Returning an ill-fitting Apple Watch Series 6 with Solo Loop is reportedly going to be more simple now
The Solo Loop band is a new Apple Watch band type that stretches when you put it on, and can therefore be with no overlapping parts for the ultimate comfort. However, picking a size – among the 9 available sizes – that matches you can result in a mistake, despite Apple’s PDF document on how to measure your wrist.
Before, we reported that if the size of the Solo Loop didn’t fit, people had to return the entire Apple Watch, which caused understandable delays for the customer to receive the new Apple Watch. Now, however, this policy has reportedly changed.
Update to this:— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 23, 2020
You can now return your Solo Loop bands without having to return the whole Watch.
Just call Apple — if it’s your first Apple Watch order, they’ll send a replacement Sport band (traditional style) in surf blue or cactus colors. pic.twitter.com/JtJmxnMXZp
Jon Prosser adds that Apple would send you a traditional Sport Band as a replacement in either blue or green color if this is your first Apple Watch order.
