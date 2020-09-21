Returning a poor fitting Apple Watch band can be a big ordeal
Some consumers who just purchased a new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE timepiece are complaining about the company's policies for the return of certain devices. That's because some customers purchased one of the aforementioned timepieces with the Solo Loop or a Braided Solo Loop band. Unlike other Apple Watch bands, these simply get pulled over the wrist with no buckles or clasps to keep it fitting tightly. This is why Apple offers these bands in nine different sizes and even has a special PDF-based fitting tool that you can print out right here.
Now you might be the type of person who says that these consumers, by measuring incorrectly, got what they deserved. But others note that Apple's measuring tools aren't always accurate and while an Apple Store might be the best place to get measured for a new Apple Watch, not every located has reopened. A tight-fitting band is important for users of the Apple Watch Series 6 since that snug fit is required for an accurate reading from the new Blood Oxygen Sensor. With this feature, in just 15 seconds, the Apple Watch user can be told the percentage of his oxygen being carried by his or her red blood cells from the lungs throughout the body. A low reading could be a sign of a serious medical condition like hypoxemia or even COVID 19.