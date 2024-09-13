Apple Watch 10 is set to usher in an upgrade supercycle





Apple is the most important maker in the smartwatch industry, with 49% market share last quarter, followed by Samsung with 15%, and Garmin with 11%, then Huawei and Google. Garmin, in particular, was the only smartwatch maker that registered significant growth last quarter, increasing its sales by the whopping 16%.









Apple, Samsung, and Google are now countering Garmin's ascent with more health and fitness oriented products, so " Canalys anticipates double-digit growth in smartwatch shipments in H2 2024 ."





Canalys, September '24









While there is no major form factor change, and the Apple Watch Series 10 looks similar to the Series 9, it comes with the largest screen and thinnest ever design on an Apple Watch.

At just 4.7mm, it's nearly 10% thinner than its predecessor, which makes it the most elegant smartwatch that Apple has ever produced.





The stainless steel version is now replaced by a titanium one in addition to the regular aluminum alloy case, and both are very light. The Apple Watch 10 comes with either a GPS or GPS + Cellular connectivity option, as well as an IP6X dust-resistant rating and water resistance of up to 50m like its predecessor.



Recommended Stories

Apple is now waiting for an FDA certification for the Watch 10 so that it can release its new sleep apnea notifications function that is backed by clinical studies, making it an even more indispensable health and fitness tool.