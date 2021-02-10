Apple Maps gets incident reporting feature with iOS 14.5 beta
In the "Incident reporting" menu, you will have three options: to report an accident, a hazard, or a speed check. If you notice an accident, you can report it via the app. Keep in mind that tapping on the report button will flag your location, so you should use the new feature only when you see the real deal.
Additionally, the new incident reporting is also available for Siri and CarPlay. You can say “Hey Siri, there’s an accident”, and the assistant will include the information in the Apple Maps app. Reportedly, if enough people report it, the accident will show up in the Apple Maps app for other users.
When you first upgrade to the iOS 14.5 beta, Siri will inform you about the new feature of reporting accidents, hazards, and speed checks. MacRumors also says that the tool isn’t available for all iOS 14.5 beta users, so it appears to be a server-side update.