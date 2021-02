Apple Maps gets incident reporting feature with iOS 14.5 beta

iOS 14 introduced a lot of useful features to iPhones, such as icon customization home-screen widgets . Apple seems set on enriching the iOS ecosystem even more with its iOS 14.5 beta: you will soon be able to pick a default music player for Siri. MacRumors has spotted another interesting feature , this time for Apple Maps. iOS 14.5 beta is said to bring accident reporting to the app. Such a feature will equip Apple Maps with useful information for drivers and pedestrians.In the "Incident reporting" menu, you will have three options: to report an accident, a hazard, or a speed check. If you notice an accident, you can report it via the app. Keep in mind that tapping on the report button will flag your location, so you should use the new feature only when you see the real deal.Additionally, the new incident reporting is also available for Siri and CarPlay. You can say “Hey Siri, there’s an accident”, and the assistant will include the information in the Apple Maps app. Reportedly, if enough people report it, the accident will show up in the Apple Maps app for other users.Currently, the feature is only available in the States and is in a test phase. There’s no official information about when or if it will become available for more countries.When you first upgrade to the iOS 14.5 beta, Siri will inform you about the new feature of reporting accidents, hazards, and speed checks. MacRumors also says that the tool isn’t available for all iOS 14.5 beta users, so it appears to be a server-side update.