Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Apps

Apple Maps gets incident reporting feature with iOS 14.5 beta

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 10, 2021, 8:15 AM
Apple Maps gets incident reporting feature with iOS 14.5 beta
iOS 14 introduced a lot of useful features to iPhones, such as icon customization, default email app selection, home-screen widgets. Apple seems set on enriching the iOS ecosystem even more with its iOS 14.5 beta: you will soon be able to pick a default music player for Siri. MacRumors has spotted another interesting feature, this time for Apple Maps. iOS 14.5 beta is said to bring accident reporting to the app. Such a feature will equip Apple Maps with useful information for drivers and pedestrians.


In the "Incident reporting" menu, you will have three options: to report an accident, a hazard, or a speed check. If you notice an accident, you can report it via the app. Keep in mind that tapping on the report button will flag your location, so you should use the new feature only when you see the real deal.

Additionally, the new incident reporting is also available for Siri and CarPlay. You can say “Hey Siri, there’s an accident”, and the assistant will include the information in the Apple Maps app. Reportedly, if enough people report it, the accident will show up in the Apple Maps app for other users.

Currently, the feature is only available in the States and is in a test phase. There’s no official information about when or if it will become available for more countries.

When you first upgrade to the iOS 14.5 beta, Siri will inform you about the new feature of reporting accidents, hazards, and speed checks. MacRumors also says that the tool isn’t available for all iOS 14.5 beta users, so it appears to be a server-side update.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The microSD card is dead! What’s next?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record
Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless