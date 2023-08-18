Apple Card triumphs as J.D. Power's Best no-annual-fee co-branded credit card



For the third time, the credit card has secured the top spot in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. Apple proudly revealed that the Apple Card was named the Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee by J.D. Power.



J.D. Power is a well-known research organization that assesses customer satisfaction across different industries. Through surveys and analyses, it measures how well products and services meet consumer expectations. Companies often strive for J.D. Power awards, which signify high customer approval, and use the insights to improve their offerings.



Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said that the company looks "forward to continuing to develop tools and services that put users and their financial health first." Most recently, Apple introduced a Savings account in collaboration with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card users, and this initiative has already amassed over $10 billion in deposits.



The launch of the Apple Card in 2019 was remarkably successful, quickly establishing it as one of the most triumphant credit card debuts in history. Since then, it has consistently upheld its remarkable reputation among those who hold the card.