Apple Card triumphs as J.D. Power's Best no-annual-fee co-branded credit card
In 2019, Apple rolled out the Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs, making it easy for iPhone users to apply directly from their phones. Once approved, the virtual card pops up in the Wallet app, all set to be used with Apple Pay. Since its debut, the Apple Card, available exclusively in the US, has drawn in over 10 million users.
For the third time, the credit card has secured the top spot in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. Apple proudly revealed that the Apple Card was named the Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee by J.D. Power.
J.D. Power is a well-known research organization that assesses customer satisfaction across different industries. Through surveys and analyses, it measures how well products and services meet consumer expectations. Companies often strive for J.D. Power awards, which signify high customer approval, and use the insights to improve their offerings.
Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said that the company looks “forward to continuing to develop tools and services that put users and their financial health first.” Most recently, Apple introduced a Savings account in collaboration with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card users, and this initiative has already amassed over $10 billion in deposits.
Despite recent rumors that Goldman Sachs was considering dumping the Apple Card due to financial setbacks, including speculations that the card caused a $1.2 billion deficit for the bank in the first nine months of 2022, Liz Martin, Goldman Sachs’s head of Enterprise Partnerships shared that the well-known investment banking and financial services firm is “honored to once again be recognized by them (customers) and J.D. Power.”
The launch of the Apple Card in 2019 was remarkably successful, quickly establishing it as one of the most triumphant credit card debuts in history. Since then, it has consistently upheld its remarkable reputation among those who hold the card.
