Apple Card Savings Account is here: Impressive 4.15% Interest Rate





The main benefit of this account is the high APY. At 4.15%, Apple says that this rate is 10 times the national average. The account operates in partnership with Golden Sachs.





It's also good to know that the Apple Card Savings account comes with no fess, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.





Apple Card holders can get between 2% and 3% cash back on purchases made via Apple Pay, and 1% cash back on transactions made with the physical card. So these Daily Cash balances will immediately go into the Savings account, so you can start earning interest.





Users also gets a neat dashboard right in the Wallet app, where they can track account balance and interest earned over time.









Here is how you open a savings account in the Apple Wallet app:





Tap on the Apple Card

Tap on the circle with three dots at the top of the screen

Tap Daily Cash

Select Set Up Savings.



