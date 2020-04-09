Apple CEO Tim Cook will take COVID-19 questions at virtual company meeting

As Bloomberg
reports, yesterday Apple sent a company-wide note to its employees, announcing a virtual meeting, where the company CEO will answer questions regarding the coronavirus situation, and how the Cupertino company is handling it.
Apple employees have been asked to send their questions to Tim Cook by the end of this Saturday, April 11th. In the company note, employees were also encouraged to share about their working experience, as affected by the virus outbreak. Apple has reportedly let some of its staff members work from home, while the company's retail stores are outright closed everywhere in the world, except for China.
Tim Cook has been vocal in Apple's support towards its customers, as well as towards affected countries and groups worldwide, during the crisis.
Recently, Apple Card users were allowed to skip April
payments without occurring interest, as was the case in March. Earlier, Tim Cook shared his support
towards China's efforts against the coronavirus, on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, praising the country for its "admirable spirit and resilience." Along with that, he announced a donation from Apple in the amount of RMB 20 million, to be used in support of six hospitals in the province of Hubei.
Apple's CEO also tweeted about the donation of 10 million masks for the US and "millions more" for the most affected regions in Europe.
It's likely that the company has further ideas and plans for alleviating the struggles of both its customers and groups directly fighting the virus pandemic, considering Apple's many donations and displays of support since the beginning.
There isn't a confirmed date for Apple's virtual meeting yet, though it's reasonable to expect it to happen soon, possibly in the upcoming week or two.