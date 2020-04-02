Apple Coronavirus

Apple Card users can now skip April payments without accruing interest

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 02, 2020, 8:33 AM
Last month we reported on Apple waiving interest for their Apple Card users for March amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Bloomberg, this has now been extended to include April.

As stated by an email from Apple, directed to Apple Card users, they will need to use the Wallet app and message a support representative in order to enroll into the Customer Assistance Program. The email also notes that Apple understands "the Covid-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments." There aren't any stated requirements for eligibility, so it's likely that all Apple Card holders are eligible to enroll.

This isn't the first time Apple has shown support towards its clients, as well as various groups during the pandemic. The company has been active in the fight against COVID-19, providing numerous donations in the US and worldwide. Most recently the Cupertino company donated $7 million to China's efforts against the virus, after giving over $15 million to groups in the US and Europe in their own efforts to handle the pandemic.

CEO Tim Cook has also been vocal in his support towards China during the difficult times. In a recent post on Weibo, which is China's equivalent to Twitter, Cook shared his views on China's handling of the virus outbreak, saying the country has "demonstrated admirable spirit and resilience". The post also announced Apple's latest donation to six hospitals in Hubei, which is the province where the virus outbreak began.

Initially launched in August of 2019, Apple Card was created mainly to be used with Apple Pay, and is issued by American banking conglomerate Goldman Sachs. The card enjoys popularity for its integration into Apple's ecosystem and minimal fees, as compared to standard credit cards.

