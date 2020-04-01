Apple Coronavirus

Apple donates over $7 million to COVID-19 recovery efforts in China

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 01, 2020, 9:16 AM
Apple's CEO Tim Cook shared on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the Cupertino company has now doubled its donation to China's efforts against the coronavirus, equating to over 50 million yuan, which is about $7 million.



The company previously made a donation of over $15 million to various groups fighting against COVID-19 in the US and internationally. Later in March Apple's Tim Cook also shared on Twitter about a donation of 10 million masks for the US, plus "millions more" for struggling regions in Europe. On Apple's Newsroom, its CEO also wrote that the company will be matching its employee donations to fighting the coronavirus pandemic two-to-one.



Chinese tech giants have also reportedly donated significantly to the fight against COVID-19. Tencent, which recently collaborated with Huawei to create a cloud gaming platform, announced a $100 million launch of the Global Anti-Pandemic Fund.

Apple is one of few smartphone companies that hasn't experienced a significant drop in revenue due to the global pandemic. All of its 42 stores in China have been reopened since mid-March, while stores in the US and the rest of the world remain closed until further notice.

COVID-19 has claimed over 42,000 lives, at least 3,800 of which were registered in the US. According to CNN, 185,000 Americans have been infected to date.

