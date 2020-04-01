Apple donates over $7 million to COVID-19 recovery efforts in China
Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020
Chinese tech giants have also reportedly donated significantly to the fight against COVID-19. Tencent, which recently collaborated with Huawei to create a cloud gaming platform, announced a $100 million launch of the Global Anti-Pandemic Fund.
Apple is one of few smartphone companies that hasn't experienced a significant drop in revenue due to the global pandemic. All of its 42 stores in China have been reopened since mid-March, while stores in the US and the rest of the world remain closed until further notice.
COVID-19 has claimed over 42,000 lives, at least 3,800 of which were registered in the US. According to CNN, 185,000 Americans have been infected to date.