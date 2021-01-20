Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Accessories Apple Audio

Apple's cheap Beats Flex earphones are getting two additional color options

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 20, 2021, 3:08 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's cheap Beats Flex earphones are getting two additional color options
Buying a pair of earphones that cost less than $50 might sound questionable for elitists, but the truth is there are very good products in this price range. Without vouching for Apple's inexpensive Beats Flex, we're letting you know that if you're in the market for a pair of cheap earphones, these are now available in two additional colors.

Apple quietly released the Beats Flex in Flame Blue and Smoke Gray (via 9to5mac). They are now available for purchase on Amazon alongside the other two colors that were launched last year: Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow.

If you're considering a pair, you'll want to know that they are powered by Apple's W1 headphone chip for seamless connectivity. They're compatible with both Apple and Android devices and offer up to 12 hours of listening time.

Also, they come with a feature called Audio Sharing that lets you wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods. Of course, you'll have on-device controls for music, calls, and voice assistant, as well as a built-in mic with wind reduction for better voice clarity.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless