Apple's cheap Beats Flex earphones are getting two additional color options

Buying a pair of earphones that cost less than $50 might sound questionable for elitists, but the truth is there are very good products in this price range. Without vouching for Apple's inexpensive Beats Flex , we're letting you know that if you're in the market for a pair of cheap earphones, these are now available in two additional colors. Apple quietly released the Beats Flex in Flame Blue and Smoke Gray (via 9to5mac). They are now available for purchase on Amazon alongside the other two colors that were launched last year: Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow.If you're considering a pair, you'll want to know that they are powered by Apple's W1 headphone chip for seamless connectivity. They're compatible with both Apple and Android devices and offer up to 12 hours of listening time.Also, they come with a feature called Audio Sharing that lets you wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods . Of course, you'll have on-device controls for music, calls, and voice assistant, as well as a built-in mic with wind reduction for better voice clarity.