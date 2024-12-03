Android king Pixel 9 is again inordinately discounted on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Brooding over missed Pixel 9 deals? Fret not, as Cyber Monday may be over, but Amazon is still in a generous mood and has again discounted Google's awesome handset.
The Pixel 9 is undoubtedly one of the greatest phones released this year, which explains why even some iPhone users are bidding goodbye to iOS. It is even helping Google shatter records.
Even though the device is an appreciable upgrade over its predecessor, it does sting a little that it's $100 more expensive. However, given that it will be supported for seven years, it is going to be money well spent. Besides, it's on sale right now, so if the device's price has been holding you back, now is the time to pull the trigger.
The 128GB version of Pixel 9 retails for $799, but at the moment, it's $158 off. Though this might not be the biggest discount ever seen on the phone, which has plunged in price by as much as $250 in the past, this is still a tempting offer, considering earlier deals either had strings attached or the discounts only applied to select color variants.
Also, with major deal events of the year now behind us, we are unlikely to a discount bigger than this in the coming months.
That's why, if you want a snappy and AI-capable device with a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen, an unrivaled camera system with a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide shooter, and respectable battery life, the Pixel 9 is hard to beat.
Most of all, the device is every bit as premium as its stable mate Pixel 9 Pro XL, which starts at $1,099, and the ridiculously expensive $1,199 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and $1,299.99 Galaxy S24 Ultra, so long as you don't care about a large screen and frills like a telephoto camera.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: