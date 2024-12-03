Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Android king Pixel 9 is again inordinately discounted on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 9 discount
Brooding over missed Pixel 9 deals? Fret not, as Cyber Monday may be over, but Amazon is still in a generous mood and has again discounted Google's awesome handset. 

The Pixel 9 is undoubtedly one of the greatest phones released this year, which explains why even some iPhone users are bidding goodbye to iOS. It is even helping Google shatter records.

Pixel 9 128GB

6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display | Google Tensor G4 chip | 50MP + 48MP cameras | 4,700mAh battery | AI features
$157 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Even though the device is an appreciable upgrade over its predecessor, it does sting a little that it's $100 more expensive. However, given that it will be supported for seven years, it is going to be money well spent. Besides, it's on sale right now, so if the device's price has been holding you back, now is the time to pull the trigger.

The 128GB version of Pixel 9 retails for $799, but at the moment, it's $158 off. Though this might not be the biggest discount ever seen on the phone, which has plunged in price by as much as $250 in the past, this is still a tempting offer, considering earlier deals either had strings attached or the discounts only applied to select color variants.

Also, with major deal events of the year now behind us, we are unlikely to a discount bigger than this in the coming months.

That's why, if you want a snappy and AI-capable device with a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen, an unrivaled camera system with a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide shooter, and respectable battery life, the Pixel 9 is hard to beat. 

Most of all, the device is every bit as premium as its stable mate Pixel 9 Pro XL, which starts at $1,099, and the ridiculously expensive $1,199 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and $1,299.99 Galaxy S24 Ultra, so long as you don't care about a large screen and frills like a telephoto camera.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless