Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal

Pixel 9 128GB (Porcelain and Peony) 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G4 chip | 50MP + 48MP rear cameras | 4,700mAh charging $250 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 9 128GB 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G4 chip | 50MP + 48MP rear cameras | 4,700mAh charging $250 off (31%) $549 $799 Buy at BestBuy

Boasting the in-house Tensor G4 chip that was made specifically for the phone, a camera system with Google's software smarts, a unique design, and seven years of software support, theis hard to beat. And at the new lower price, the phone is also hard to ignore.Amazon has shaved $250 off the price of the phone, which otherwise sells for $799. This only applies if you go for either the Porcelain or the Peony version and it matches the biggest discount ever offered on the 128GB model of the phone. This is a rare deal and we are unlikely to see it return anytime soon. If you want to maximize your savings, now is the time to act.Best Buy has shaved $150 off the price of the unlocked version, and to unlock a $250 discount that brings the price down to $549, you will have to activate the phone, which isn't a big ask, as you are likely to do that sometime in the future anyway.Though it's not quite Cyber Monday yet, early deals are rolling in, and while you shouldn't buy a phone just because it's on sale, if you need one, you should pull the trigger now before the offers start drying up come Tuesday.