Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
The Pixel 9 isn't just a phone. It marks the beginning of a new era for Google and smartphone buyers. And if you want in on the hype, Amazon has marked down the phone by over 30 percent.
Pixel 9 has helped Google meet new sales records and is allegedly stealing market share from Apple in the US. It's easy to see why everyone is in love with the phone: it's one of the most promising devices to be released this year and it offers something new for buyers who want both reliability and novelty.
Boasting the in-house Tensor G4 chip that was made specifically for the phone, a camera system with Google's software smarts, a unique design, and seven years of software support, the Pixel 9 is hard to beat. And at the new lower price, the phone is also hard to ignore.
Amazon has shaved $250 off the price of the phone, which otherwise sells for $799. This only applies if you go for either the Porcelain or the Peony version and it matches the biggest discount ever offered on the 128GB model of the phone. This is a rare deal and we are unlikely to see it return anytime soon. If you want to maximize your savings, now is the time to act.
Though it's not quite Cyber Monday yet, early deals are rolling in, and while you shouldn't buy a phone just because it's on sale, if you need one, you should pull the trigger now before the offers start drying up come Tuesday.
Best Buy has shaved $150 off the price of the unlocked version, and to unlock a $250 discount that brings the price down to $549, you will have to activate the phone, which isn't a big ask, as you are likely to do that sometime in the future anyway.
