Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 9 Cyber Monday
The Pixel 9 isn't just a phone. It marks the beginning of a new era for Google and smartphone buyers. And if you want in on the hype, Amazon has marked down the phone by over 30 percent.

Pixel 9 has helped Google meet new sales records and is allegedly stealing market share from Apple in the US. It's easy to see why everyone is in love with the phone: it's one of the most promising devices to be released this year and it offers something new for buyers who want both reliability and novelty. 

Pixel 9 128GB (Porcelain and Peony)

6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G4 chip | 50MP + 48MP rear cameras | 4,700mAh charging
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 128GB

6.3-inch 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G4 chip | 50MP + 48MP rear cameras | 4,700mAh charging
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at BestBuy


Boasting the in-house Tensor G4 chip that was made specifically for the phone, a camera system with Google's software smarts, a unique design, and seven years of software support, the Pixel 9 is hard to beat. And at the new lower price, the phone is also hard to ignore.

Amazon has shaved $250 off the price of the phone, which otherwise sells for $799. This only applies if you go for either the Porcelain or the Peony version and it matches the biggest discount ever offered on the 128GB model of the phone. This is a rare deal and we are unlikely to see it return anytime soon. If you want to maximize your savings, now is the time to act.

Best Buy has shaved $150 off the price of the unlocked version, and to unlock a $250 discount that brings the price down to $549, you will have to activate the phone, which isn't a big ask, as you are likely to do that sometime in the future anyway.

Though it's not quite Cyber Monday yet, early deals are rolling in, and while you shouldn't buy a phone just because it's on sale, if you need one, you should pull the trigger now before the offers start drying up come Tuesday.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless