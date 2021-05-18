Here's why you shouldn't get too excited about Android 12

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.





From a purely visual standpoint, the Android 12 you'll get on your phone will most likely have very little in common with the operating system demonstrated on stage at the opening keynote of Google I/O 2021, which you can watch here . Surely, most of the features, APIs, and other bits and pieces will still be ticking under the hood, but your interface will hardly look similar to what Google's software designers have come up with in Android 12. As usual, the fresh new software update for your phone will go through the meat grinder that is each and every manufacturer's own custom in-house Android interface.





Nothing wrong with that; in fact, I think that some manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi have done an excellent job at "redesigning" Android from their own perspective, intricately incorporating its new features to fit into their own signature skins. However, it's entirely up to Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Huawei, and all the other manufacturers to choose which features to implement and which to drop, and I'm quite afraid that Android 12's ambitious theming could get axed in favor of what-have-you custom solution.







All in all, no matter how good Android 12 looks, a very small portion of the Android populace will experience Android 12 in its purest form. This privilege will certainly remain exclusive to Pixel owners for the time being.







Then there's the time frame. Even though Android 12 has been in developer beta for three months now and will be unveiled today, it will take Google another couple of months to hone the experience and release it to the Pixel lineup. Months after that, the rest of the Android manufacturers will start releasing their own Android 12 updates. Thus, you might have to wait to the end of 2021 in the earliest before you even see a glimpse of Android 12 on your phone.



