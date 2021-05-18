Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Android Editorials Google

Here's why you shouldn't get too excited about Android 12

Peter Kostadinov
By Peter Kostadinov
May 18, 2021, 11:24 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Here's why you shouldn't get too excited about Android 12
Android 12 is getting officially unveiled today with a near complete interface overhaul that arguably makes it look quite sleek, clean, and fresh. New theming options, new looks for some of the core interface elements, and updated widgets is just the tip of the iceberg that is Android 12, and naturally, it's quite normal for Android legates to drool over the upcoming update. Yet, if you're not using or at least planning to get a Pixel in the near future, then you probably shouldn't get too excited.

From a purely visual standpoint, the Android 12 you'll get on your phone will most likely have very little in common with the operating system demonstrated on stage at the opening keynote of Google I/O 2021, which you can watch here. Surely, most of the features, APIs, and other bits and pieces will still be ticking under the hood, but your interface will hardly look similar to what Google's software designers have come up with in Android 12. As usual, the fresh new software update for your phone will go through the meat grinder that is each and every manufacturer's own custom in-house Android interface.

Nothing wrong with that; in fact, I think that some manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi have done an excellent job at "redesigning" Android from their own perspective, intricately incorporating its new features to fit into their own signature skins. However, it's entirely up to Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Huawei, and all the other manufacturers to choose which features to implement and which to drop, and I'm quite afraid that Android 12's ambitious theming could get axed in favor of what-have-you custom solution.

All in all, no matter how good Android 12 looks, a very small portion of the Android populace will experience Android 12 in its purest form. This privilege will certainly remain exclusive to Pixel owners for the time being.

Then there's the time frame. Even though Android 12 has been in developer beta for three months now and will be unveiled today, it will take Google another couple of months to hone the experience and release it to the Pixel lineup. Months after that, the rest of the Android manufacturers will start releasing their own Android 12 updates. Thus, you might have to wait to the end of 2021 in the earliest before you even see a glimpse of Android 12 on your phone.

Surely, even if you're not donning a Pixel or a phone that's running a slightly altered version of Android, the upcoming software update should bring more than enough intriguing new features and functionalities on deck once it arrives sometime in late 2021 or even early 2022 for your device. Yet, even then, your best bet at experiencing Android 12 will remain a Pixel phone. And judging from what the Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro could look like, Google might be onto something this year. Remains to be seen.

