Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual

Apple Deals
If you are in the market for a tablet, in all likelihood, you have been eyeing an iPad or two. Regardless of what you think about Apple, one thing cannot be denied - the Cupertino company knows how to make a good tablet. And no iPad in the company’s portfolio is as well-rounded as the iPad Air (2022).

The latter is the perfect mix of power, portability and price… and is now an even more compelling option because of a recent price cut, courtesy of Amazon. The 8% discount might not seem like that much, but given the exceptional value that the iPad Air already brings to the table, they just sweeten the already excellent deal.

The offer applies to the base configuration (64GB, Wi-Fi only), and you can choose between five different colors. If you are still not certain how to choose the best iPad for you, odds are, you will not go wrong with the iPad Air (2022). Not only is it one of the best tablets to buy in 2023, but it is, quite possibly, going to be one of the most powerful devices on the market for the foreseeable future.

The M1 chipset at the heart of the iPad Air (2022) is blazingly fast, and has enough juice in it to power an entire laptop. Within the context of iPadOS, the chipset will barely break a sweat, regardless of how sophisticated multi-tasking features Apple implements in the future.

The only downside that comes to mind is the lackluster display. The 10.9” panel is by no means bad, but it pales in comparison to the screens found on more premium devices. Furthermore, the 60Hz refresh rate is something that could potentially bother you, if you have a smartphone with a 120Hz display. However, at this price point, there is no other tablet that comes close to the iPad Air (2022).

