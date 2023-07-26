Amazon and B&H are offering tempting launch discounts on Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+

Samsung is known for making outstanding Android tablets and today, the company announced its latest flagship slate series, the Galaxy Tab S9 . It's a meaningful upgrade over the previous generation and should surely be on your radar if you want a high-end tablet that can transform into a productivity machine in a heartbeat. If you are looking to snag some savings, the base and the Plus models are on sale.





If you need the latest and greatest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is one of the safest bets. Sure, the iPad Pros are a viable alternative, but it has been a while since Apple last updated them, and unlike Samsung's tablets, they don't even come with a free stylus. And Samsung's tablets flaunt an OLED screen, which is one of the big upgrades that Apple has planned for next year's iPads.





Galaxy Tab S9 256GB 11. inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $120 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 128GB 1. inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $50 off (6%) $749 99 $799 99 Buy at B&H Photo





The main differences between the Tab S9 and the Tab S9 Plus are that the base model has an 11 inches 120Hz screen, whereas the Plus model sports a larger 12.4 inches display and the smaller model has a 8,400mAh battery, while the Tab S9 Plus boasts a 10,090mAh cell.





Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB 12.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $120 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 256GB 12.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $50 off (5%) $949 99 $999 99 Buy at B&H Photo





Both slates are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and come with a new heat system, so they are bound to perform smoothly for long hours without feeling toasty or uncomfortable.





The tablets feature water and dust resistance, which is something you usually only see on rugged tablets. And they also have a microSD slot, which is something that top tablets like the iPad Pro and the Google Pixel Tablet lack.





The Tab S9 series is now available for pre-order and will be released on August 11. Amazon is currently giving you a chance to scoop up the 256GB variant for the price of the 128GB model instead of $919.99, allowing you to save $120. If you want the Tab S9 Plus, Amazon is selling the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model, wiping $120 off the price.





B&H Photo Video has also discounted both variants by $50.





Pre-order the model that you think best fits your needs today if you want a premium tablet with multitasking chops, glorious screen, durable design, loud speakers, and the S Pen stylus.



