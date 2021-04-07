The long overdue Car Mode is now available for Amazon Music users
Designed for Amazon Music users to easily listen to music and offer drivers the best possible experience for ease of use while in the car, the all-new Car Mode feature is now live on Android and iOS devices.
The feature is a bit more complex, as it allows drivers to discover new music by taking advantage of default music options, including albums, stations, and playlists, which should drastically reduce (or completely remove) the time needed to browse while driving.
According to Amazon, these default presets combine personalized content from the user's browse home and their library. The good news is you'll be able to further customize these presets to your liking.