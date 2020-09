Amazon Alexa can now connect to printers, here is how

Alexa, discover my printer

Lists

"Alexa, print my shopping list"

"Alexa, print my to-do list"

Crosswords and Games

"Alexa, print a crossword puzzle"

"Alexa, print me today's crossword"

"Alexa, print me today's crossword answers"

"Alexa, print me last Sunday's crossword"

"Alexa, print me last Sunday's crossword answers"

"Alexa, print a Sukodu puzzle"

"Alexa, print an easy maze"

Educational Worksheets for Children

"Alexa, print a first grade addition worksheet"

"Alexa, print a third grade multiplication worksheet"

"Alexa, print a fourth grade solar system worksheet

"Alexa, print a second grade spelling worksheet"

"Alexa, print a worksheet about letter sounds for kindergarteners"

Coloring Pages

"Alexa, print a coloring page"

"Alexa, print a coloring page with ocean animals"

Recipes

"Alexa, print a chicken recipe"

"Alexa, print a salmon recipe"

Other

"Alexa, print a test page"

"Alexa, print graph paper"

"Alexa, print lined paper"

It might sound surprising but Amazon Alexa didn't allow users to connect to printers using voice. The good news is Amazon has taken the necessary steps to ensure that Alexa users won't miss this extremely useful feature.Starting this week, anyone using an Echo or any other device featuring Amazon Alexa will be able to use their voice to print documents to a compatible printer. Simply say “” before getting started, and then, depending on what you want to print, use any of these voice commands:Keep in mind that the feature requires that your printer is connected to the same wireless network as your Alexa device. If you don't want to use the “” voice command, make sure to navigate to the Devices screen in the Alexa app, select “+” / “Add Device” / choose “Printer.” With Amazon Alexa, you can print to-do lists, games, graph paper, lined paper, and test pages.