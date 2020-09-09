Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Alexa can now turn your Amazon Echo device into an actual phone... if you're an AT&T customer

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 09, 2020, 9:07 AM
Alexa can now turn your Amazon Echo device into an actual phone... if you're an AT&amp;T customer
After bringing the ability to make and receive voice calls (for free) to its entire Echo product lineup three whole years ago, Amazon is today taking the handy feature to the next level in collaboration with America's third-largest wireless service provider.

In addition to being able to reach their friends and family in the US, Canada, and Mexico on everything from Alexa-enabled devices to actual home and mobile phone numbers, AT&T customers can now also be reached without using their handsets.

All you have to do to activate the expanded NumberSync functionality is link your AT&T phone number with Amazon's virtual assistant in the official Alexa app by accessing Settings from the app's More menu, then Communication, select the name of your carrier, and follow the simple steps on your handset's screen to complete the linking process.

Once that's done, you can ask Alexa to call any of your contacts by name or a phone number of your choice by dictating each digit, as well as answer calls without lifting a finger. Your voice assistant will inform you who's trying to get in touch with you, and no, there's no need for your smartphone to be nearby for the feature to work.

Your Android handset or iPhone can be in another room, switched off, or even out of battery, and you'll still be able to "pick up" via an Echo smart speaker or smart display simply by telling Alexa to "answer" your incoming call.

As far as we can tell, the feature is truly as straightforward and as handy as it sounds, essentially turning your Echo into a (modern) landline phone... with an AT&T account. No wonder Amazon remains unchallenged at the top of the global smart speaker market, comfortably beating Google quarter after quarter thanks to an extensive product portfolio catering to the individual needs of every single potential buyer out there and an ever-growing list of impressive Alexa skills.

