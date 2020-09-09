Alexa can now turn your Amazon Echo device into an actual phone... if you're an AT&T customer





In addition to being able to reach their friends and family in the US, Canada, and Mexico on everything from Alexa-enabled devices to actual home and mobile phone numbers, AT&T customers can now also be reached without using their handsets





All you have to do to activate the expanded NumberSync functionality is link your AT&T phone number with Amazon's virtual assistant in the official Alexa app by accessing Settings from the app's More menu, then Communication, select the name of your carrier, and follow the simple steps on your handset's screen to complete the linking process.





Once that's done, you can ask Alexa to call any of your contacts by name or a phone number of your choice by dictating each digit, as well as answer calls without lifting a finger. Your voice assistant will inform you who's trying to get in touch with you, and no, there's no need for your smartphone to be nearby for the feature to work.





Your Android handset or iPhone can be in another room, switched off, or even out of battery, and you'll still be able to "pick up" via an Echo smart speaker or smart display simply by telling Alexa to "answer" your incoming call.







