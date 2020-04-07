Samsung Android

After four years, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will stop getting updates

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 07, 2020, 2:11 AM
After four years, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will stop getting updates
The 2016 flagships were removed from Samsung's list of phones that are expected to receive quarterly updates. As SamMobile reports, both the S7 and S7 edge got the March 2020 security patch and may still receive the occasional, minor security-based update.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 edge came out in 2016 running Android 6, which was updated to Android 7 the next year, and finally Android 8 in mid-2018, while smaller security patches were rolling out consistently.

The South Korean giant has been fairly unreliable with software updates at the dismay of many users lately. Although the 2019 flagship smartphones Galaxy S10 and Note 10 recently got a One UI 2.1 update, that comes with some great new features such as Quick Share, an Apple AirDrop alternative, and a Pro video mode, not all Samsung users were as lucky.

We recently reported on a message sent to users through the Samsung Members app, apparently confirming that the mid-2018 Galaxy Note 9 and S9 are not planned to get the aforementioned update despite being less than two years old.

Currently, on the Android side, popular manufacturers that are likely to provide a long-term update schedule are Google with its Pixel phones, promising at least 3 years of updates since launch, and OnePlus, considered second-best.

Of course there are plenty of overlooked factors on whether or not a smartphone model will be updated for long. It likely depends on how well that particular model sold, and if it's worth it for the company to invest more resources in it, by providing the updates.

And with Samsung already having plenty of upcoming both budget and flagship smartphones to focus on, we're hopeful that the ones which are no longer receiving major updates will still be getting the occasional security patch.

Related phones

Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.5
 Based on 19 Reviews
$290 Samsung Galaxy S7 on
$190 Samsung Galaxy S7 on
  • Display 5.1 inches
    2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 8.0 Oreo
    Samsung TouchWiz UI
Galaxy S7 edge
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 33 Reviews
$220 Samsung Galaxy S7 edge on
$350 Samsung Galaxy S7 edge on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    2560 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3600 mAh
  • OS Android 8.0 Oreo
    Samsung TouchWiz UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless