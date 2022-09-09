Activision formerly announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
1
Activision didn’t make a secret from the fact that it’s working on an AAA mobile game in the Call of Duty universe, but this week’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announcement remains a nice surprise for fans of the franchise.
After launching a very successful Call of Duty mobile game back in 2019, which made more than $1.5 billion, Activision is trying to balance the disappointing sales of the last year’s Call of Duty game with another mobile title.
While these very important details have yet to revealed, Activision confirmed that all the information fans are looking for, and more, will be unveiled on September 15. Until then, we have a very short teaser trailer to dissect, so stay tune for more on this one.
After launching a very successful Call of Duty mobile game back in 2019, which made more than $1.5 billion, Activision is trying to balance the disappointing sales of the last year’s Call of Duty game with another mobile title.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been officially unveiled this week, but details about the game remain a mystery. Although we can expect the same battle royale formula that made Call of Duty: Mobile a huge success, players are probably interested to know what maps and classes will be playable, and how Activision plans to monetize the game (aka Battle Pass).
While these very important details have yet to revealed, Activision confirmed that all the information fans are looking for, and more, will be unveiled on September 15. Until then, we have a very short teaser trailer to dissect, so stay tune for more on this one.
Things that are NOT allowed: