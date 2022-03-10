 Call of Duty: Warzone officially coming to mobile - PhoneArena

Games

Call of Duty: Warzone officially coming to mobile

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Information about a new Call of Duty mobile game developed by Activision emerged last year, but little was known about the project. Today, the US developer finally revealed Call of Duty: Warzone, an all-new, AAA mobile experience that’s already in the works.

The announcement doesn’t mention anything about the game, but since Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games of all-time, the mobile version will probably focus on the same formula that made the PC/console game such a huge success.

Moreover, the announcement doubles down as a recruitment post, which suggests the game is still in early stages of development. Apparently, Activision is looking to recruit a lot of developers to help make Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile a reality.

From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, the studio is looking for fans of the series and developers alike. There are more than 60 open spots to fill in across multiple internal studios including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends and Demonware.

Lately, Activision-Blizzard has been having huge issues replacing all the people who are leaving its studios due to the recent lawsuits it has been hit with, and the toxic working environment. Not sure if this recruitment announcement will help them fill in all those open spots, but at least we know Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is real and coming sooner or later.

