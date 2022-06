Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale

And, the most important piece of information, And, the most important piece of information, Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: To the Skies launches on June 29 at 5 pm PST. Also, Activision is running a sale between July 3 and July 24, which will feature a rerun of the Rising Tides Draw, as well as discounts on Crates (both To the Skies and summer themed).

Although it’s not the first time the Call of Duty fans are able to pilot planes and engage in epic aerial dogfights, Season 6 marks a premiere for the mobile version of the battle royale. For the first time since launch, Call of Duty: Mobile players can take the pilot’s seat and do battle aboard the new battle-ready aircraft, the Jackal.Along with the new aircraft, the game will get a Jackal-themed event the rewards players with special prizes, including the Epic KN-44 – Silver Jet. Of course, expect a new Battle Pass to be launched along with Season 6, which will include free and premium items such as new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points, and many more.Additionally, a new multiplayer map, Favela, will be available once Season 6 drops this week. Call of Duty veterans will most likely recognize it since it’s based on the Call of Duty: Ghosts classic map with the same name.