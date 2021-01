AT&T starts providing 5G+ network coverage across US airports

The last 5G announcement made by AT&T dates from about a month ago, so we didn't expect another one to go out so quickly. Anyway, AT&T customers will be happy to know the carrier will be providing 5G service in many airports across the country.The first one to benefit from AT&T 5G+ network coverage is Tampa International Airport. Despite the effects of COVID-19, which left a huge impact on the travel industry, AT&T has decided to go ahead and improved customer travel experiences, so when national and international travel among Americans will resume, many will be able to enjoy its 5G services.Last month, AT&T finished 5G+ deployment at Tampa International Airport, so the carrier now provides coverage to all passengers with a current unlimited plan. AT&T will continue to expand its 5G+ network to more airports across the United States in the coming months, so we expect more announcements concerning this matter in the not-so-distant future.Finally, it's important to mention that AT&T customers with postpaid unlimited plans will have access to the carrier's 5G+ network at no extra cost. The same goes for customers with postpaid business unlimited plans. Those with AT&T Unlimited Elite will also get the benefit of HBO Max included for free.