Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
AT&T Wireless service 5G

AT&T starts providing 5G+ network coverage across US airports

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 17, 2021, 2:19 AM
AT&amp;T starts providing 5G+ network coverage across US airports
The last 5G announcement made by AT&T dates from about a month ago, so we didn't expect another one to go out so quickly. Anyway, AT&T customers will be happy to know the carrier will be providing 5G service in many airports across the country.

The first one to benefit from AT&T 5G+ network coverage is Tampa International Airport. Despite the effects of COVID-19, which left a huge impact on the travel industry, AT&T has decided to go ahead and improved customer travel experiences, so when national and international travel among Americans will resume, many will be able to enjoy its 5G services.

Last month, AT&T finished 5G+ deployment at Tampa International Airport, so the carrier now provides coverage to all passengers with a current unlimited plan. AT&T will continue to expand its 5G+ network to more airports across the United States in the coming months, so we expect more announcements concerning this matter in the not-so-distant future.

Finally, it's important to mention that AT&T customers with postpaid unlimited plans will have access to the carrier's 5G+ network at no extra cost. The same goes for customers with postpaid business unlimited plans. Those with AT&T Unlimited Elite will also get the benefit of HBO Max included for free.

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless