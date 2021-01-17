AT&T starts providing 5G+ network coverage across US airports
The first one to benefit from AT&T 5G+ network coverage is Tampa International Airport. Despite the effects of COVID-19, which left a huge impact on the travel industry, AT&T has decided to go ahead and improved customer travel experiences, so when national and international travel among Americans will resume, many will be able to enjoy its 5G services.
Finally, it's important to mention that AT&T customers with postpaid unlimited plans will have access to the carrier's 5G+ network at no extra cost. The same goes for customers with postpaid business unlimited plans. Those with AT&T Unlimited Elite will also get the benefit of HBO Max included for free.