AT&T continues its sluggish 5G+ expansion
Instead, AT&T's Chicago customers will need to settle for obtaining "unprecedented performance" from their supporting smartphones in a few "iconic parts of the Windy City." Specifically, inside The Loop, along The Magnificent Mile, and inside the United Center arena. That's it, that's the entire launch, and keep in mind that various obstacles like walls or trees could always downgrade you to a "standard" 5G signal even in those places.
Chicago is officially joining a disappointingly short list of cities covered (in small part) by AT&T's 5G+ service, although if it makes you feel any better, the carrier's significantly slower low-band 5G network is currently billed as reaching "over 225 million Americans, in more than 14,000 cities and towns."
The problem is the latter numbers still pale in comparison with the 270 million people across a staggering 1.4 million+ square miles covered by T-Mobile's own "nationwide" 5G network, while Verizon's list of places where you can achieve 5G Ultra Wideband speeds (if you're lucky) is definitely longer than AT&T's counterpart. But hey, at least Ma Bell is moving ahead (albeit at an arguably sluggish pace).