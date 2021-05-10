A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Spotted buying luxury goods in the Gucci and Louis Vuitton shops at the Mall at Millennia in Orlando, he was immediately targeted by one Derrick Maurice Herlong, 38, who apparently affixed a stolen iPhone on the undercarriage of his Lexus to track his whereabouts and rob him later, the investigation found.
As for the iPhone, the truck driver who was called to tow the car afterwards found the handset in a plastic bag under the vehicle, attached with magnets. The iPhone had been purchased with the credit card and ID from a purse stolen a few weeks before, and the iCloud account actually belonged to a Panda Express waitress who was briefly arrested for the murder before a security cam footage showed that her bag was stolen.
As if the story could turn more bizarre, said Herlong was actually arrested on a totally different charge, and, during the execution of the search warrant, officers found the iPhone receipt and a few of the Gucci and Louis Vuitton items that were left in the Lexus, allowing the authorities to connect the dots on the homicide at the party. Not all tracking is created equal, and it's only a matter of time someone takes advantage of Apple's new AirTags with nefarious purposes, too.