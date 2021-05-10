A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida





Spotted buying luxury goods in the Gucci and Louis Vuitton shops at the Mall at Millennia in Orlando, he was immediately targeted by one Derrick Maurice Herlong, 38, who apparently affixed a stolen iPhone on the undercarriage of his Lexus to track his whereabouts and rob him later, the investigation found.





What was supposed to be a robbery, however, quickly turned into a crying game after Herlong and accomplice turned up masked and armed at a party where the Lexus driver went later that evening. The story then took a macabre turn when an innocent bystander was fatally shot while the robbers took off with the Lexus that was later found abandoned.





As for the iPhone, the truck driver who was called to tow the car afterwards found the handset in a plastic bag under the vehicle, attached with magnets. The iPhone had been purchased with the credit card and ID from a purse stolen a few weeks before, and the iCloud account actually belonged to a Panda Express waitress who was briefly arrested for the murder before a security cam footage showed that her bag was stolen.





The phone number of Derrick Herlong was found on the iPhone purchased with the stolen identity, and the phone was handset was fully charged and freshly acquired, with just the activation message on it yet.



