Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple

Researcher finds that the Apple AirTag can be hacked and reprogrammed to cause mischief

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 09, 2021, 4:33 PM
Researcher finds that the Apple AirTag can be hacked and reprogrammed to cause mischief
A German researcher by the name of stacksmashing disseminated a tweet about his success hacking the Apple AirTag item tracker. He reversed-engineered the microcontroller on the device (although he bricked two AppleTag units while attempting to do this) and re-flashed the microcontroller allowing him to make some changes to the AirTag's functionality. The change made had to do with the URL that appears on a notification when an AirTag in Lost Mode is tapped by an NFC-enabled smartphone (iOS or Android).

When an AirTag is placed in Lost Mode, it sends out signals that can be picked up by the close to 1 billion active Apple devices world wide. When an AirTag is discovered by this "Find My" network," placing the AirTag close to an iPhone or an NFC-enabled Android device will open a notification redirecting the person finding the lost tag to a website (found.apple.com). Hopefully the owner of the missing object remembered to add his contact information including a phone number and a message.

Here's where the hack comes in. The German researcher changed the URL on the notification. Instead of telling the person who discovered the lost AirTag about the found.apple.com site, the notification promoted the researcher's web site and included his URL.

This should be alarming to Apple because the AirTag hack might allow someone to stalk a particular AirTag user. Apple already sends out an alert when an AirTag that doesn't belong is discovered "traveling" with a family. As for the possibility that an AirTag can be hacked to create a security problem, it looks like it has proven to be very possible and Apple will need to respond.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE
Popular stories
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
T-Mobile's last-minute Mother's Day deal can hook you up with a free 5G iPhone 12
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless