Save big on Apple's all-rounder, the 5th Gen iPad Air, through this awesome Amazon deal
Is it time to upgrade your Apple tech? Well, looking for ways to achieve this on the cheap is always sensible. That’s where Amazon comes in. Right now, the world’s largest online retailer is helping you step up your Apple arsenal with a brand-new iPad Air (2022) with cellular connectivity, shaving an epic $150 off its price tag.
Whether you’re just starting in the world of Apple tech or looking to upgrade, the 5th Gen iPad Air has plenty to offer. It features a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with amazingly accurate colors, enough brightness to make it usable under the blazing sun, and True Tone to make on-screen time more comfortable for your eyes.
We should also mention the tablet’s impressive camera setup and more than reasonable battery life, backed by a USB-C port for when the juice runs out. If you pull the trigger on this particular model, you also get to stay online with no Wi-Fi to back up your browsing, streaming, or gaming adventures.
Rumor has it that we’re about to get a successor to the 5th Gen iPad Air. However, those who won’t be able to afford the newer model when it comes out should still find this bad boy the perfect all-rounder. Ultimately, here are our two cents: this device is a definite winner in its field, so you simply can’t make the wrong choice by getting one now through this Amazon deal.
Needless to say, you simply couldn’t have picked a better moment to look for one of the best tablets on the market! After all, the M1-powered iPad Air (2022) with cellular connectivity usually retails at about $750 on Amazon. By the way, if 64GB of built-in storage won’t be enough for you, know that the retailer offers the same $150 discount on some 256GB models.
Under the hood, you get none other than the almighty M1 chipset – the same processor you have on Apple’s iPad Pro. As you might expect, this makes the device capable of almost anything and everything.
