Android Google 5G

5G Pixel 6a dummy shows up for pictures dressed in aluminum

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
5G Pixel 6a dummy shows up for pictures dressed in aluminum
Those who appreciate the mid-sized versions of Google's Pixel handsets are looking forward to the Pixel 6a, which of course has yet to be introduced. The design copies the look of the Pixel 6 as we can tell from renders produced by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. Today, another tipster who goes by the name xleaks7 (real name is David Kowalski) disseminated tweets showing the front, back, bottom, and one side of what allegedly is an aluminum dummy unit of the Pixel 6a.

The images reveal everything from Google's "G" logo on the back, to the location of the in-display fingerprint scanner in front. While the device is expected to sport the same ultra-wide and selfie snapper as found on the Pixel 6, the mid-range model will replace the latter's 50MP sensor with the same tired old 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor that has been a Pixel mainstay from the Pixel 3 through the Pixel 5a.

Most of those purchasing the Pixel 6a know that sensor size doesn't matter as much when you have the processing expertise that Google has. Additionally, the machine learning tools of the Pixel 6a could be powered by the same Google Tensor chip used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a. Still, that isn't official and there is some chatter about Google placing the Snapdragon 778G under the hood instead.

Personally, this writer believes that if Google is going to make the Pixel 6a look like the Pixel 6, it might as well keep the Tensor chip in the mix since it will allow the phone to handle some of the same AI magic that Google offers with its flagship units. We could see a 6.2-inch display on the Pixel 6a, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen that adorns the Pixel 6.

If you're interested in the Pixel 6a, we have a long way to go before the device is released. We might not see the device launched until the dog days of summer 2022 next August. But for now, we invite you to kick off your shoes, sit back in your easy chair, and check in to PhoneArena. We will be keeping a close eye on the Pixel 6a just for you.

