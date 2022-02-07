 5G Pixel 6 line receives functional update to kill bugs dead - PhoneArena

Android Software updates 5G

5G Pixel 6 line receives functional update to kill bugs dead

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
5G Pixel 6 line receives functional update to kill bugs dead
While Google today pushed out the February security update for the Pixels, it also included some bug-exterminating functional updates for Google's Pixel line of smartphones. One update, for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is one we've already reported about. Google writes that "Fix for issue causing device reboot when using [the] camera in certain conditions, which refers to the update for the recent Magic Eraser bug.

For those of you who missed the news, last week the Magic Eraser feature on the new Pixel models caused the Google Photos app to crash. The Magic Eraser removes distractions and other unwanted parts of a photograph and Google has been heavily promoting the feature. As a result, we expected the company to swiftly take care of the matter which it did the very next day.

Simply installing the latest version of the Google Photos app from the Play Store was the solution that returned the Magic Eraser to the Pixel 6 series. As for what caused the issue in the first place, it seems that an update to the Photos app was what caused Magic Eraser to misbehave.

Other functional updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro include two for Bluetooth-related problems. One fixes an issue that caused audio playback to cut out when using certain Bluetooth devices. The other delivers improvements to the audio quality of a Bluetooth connection when using certain audio codecs.

The next update was issued to all compatible Pixels ranging from the Pixel 3a series to the Pixel 4 line, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. This fix stops the virtual QWERTY keyboard from showing up over input text under certain conditions.

Lastly, an update disseminated to the Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5 for C Spire and Cellcom helps eliminate connectivity issues with "specific carrier networks." To install the 27.22MB update, go to Settings > System > System update.

Google has been whittling down the bugs found on the Pixel 6 series and at the same time, trying to improve the in-display fingerprint scanner that has been the subject of many complaints due to its lagging speed. The biometricv reader has been greatly improved since the phones were released on October 28th. There remains speculation that the Pixel 6 Pro will receive a facial recognition feature in a future update.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$37 Special BestBuy $899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

