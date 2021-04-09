Led by its 5G models, the Apple iPhone dominated the list of top selling handsets in January

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Alan Friedman
Apr 09, 2021
Counterpoint Research has released its list of the top ten selling smartphones worldwide for the month of January. On top was the 5G Apple iPhone 12 followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro. The redesigned series and the inclusion of 5G support for the first time helped drive sales of the 2020 iPhone models.

The iPhone 12 owned 6% of the global smartphone market in January while the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max accounted for 5%. The iPhone 12 Pro made up 4% of the worldwide smartphone market during the first month of the year. The aforementioned three models contributed 71% of Apple's January smartphone sales during the first quarter.

Apple got off to a late start last year because of the pandemic and all four 5G iPhone 12 models ended up getting released in October instead of September. This might have helped to give Apple a stronger first calendar month of the year than it might have had otherwise. One of Apple's 2019 handsets, the iPhone 11, cracked the list at number four.


The top selling smartphone in the U.S. during January was the iPhone 12 Pro Max as one-third of iPhone 12 series sales came from the states. The first smartphone not made by Apple to have made the global list was the Redmi 9a at number 5 and the Redmi 9 at number 6. The two budget-priced handsets manufactured by Xiaomi had 2% and 1% of the global smartphone market, respectively.

Samsung had a couple of handsets in the top ten during January. The Galaxy A21s was seventh and the Galaxy A31 ninth. Sammy's budget A series offers viable cameras, big screens, and large capacity batteries.

Rounding out the top ten smartphones for January were another pair of iPhone handsets, At number eight was the iPhone 12 mini. With a smaller capacity battery and a 5.4-inch screen, it turned out that consumers were not interested in "Honey I shrank the iPhone" and last month Apple reportedly dropped production of the device.

Apple's own low-priced model, the iPhone SE (2020), was number 10 for the month. The handset is based on the design of the iPhone 8, but powered by 2019's A13 Bionic chipset.

