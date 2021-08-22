Notifications
Samsung Android 5G

5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders reportedly show strong demand in Sammy's hometown

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders reportedly show strong demand in Sammy's hometown
It's been a little more than a week and a half since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11th. Pre-orders started the same day, and according to the The Korea Herald (via SamMobile), both models are selling like the proverbial hotcakes. In Samsung's home market of South Korea, unnamed industry sources estimated that 450,000 units of the two foldable phones were pre-ordered.

Pre-orders in south Korea show heavier demand for Samsung's foldable phones


The report says that as many as 600,000 units of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 could be pre-ordered by the time the pre-order period comes to an end. This estimate is based on pre-orders of carrier-locked phones and could reach 800,000 when all advance orders are counted. While the handsets officially are due to launch on August 27th, some consumers have already received their new devices

The number of pre-orders in South Korea for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have grown sharply on a year-over-year basis. Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was able to generate pre-orders for only 80,000 units in the country. And advance orders for the latest Galaxy foldables have doubled those for this year's Galaxy S21 line and are 1.5 times higher than the pre-orders made for the Galaxy Note 20 last year.

The price of the two phones remains prohibitive for many consumers. In Korea, the 256GB version of the Fold 3 is priced at KRW 1,987,000 (U.S. price is $1,799.99) and costs KRW 2,097,700 for the 512GB variant (priced at $1,899.99 in the states). The Flip 3 carries a price of KRW 1,650,000 ($999.99 in the states). Eventually, as component prices start to drop, retail prices will come down too allowing the foldable sector to become mainstream.

Prices start to drop but there is a long way to go before foldable phones become mainstream


In Korea, Samsung did drop the price of the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 by 16.6% compared to the lowest-priced version of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 had an even larger decline compared to its predecessor. In the U.S. the Fold 3 price has dropped $200 year-over-year while the Flip 3 is approximately $400 cheaper than the cost of the original model.

Despite the lower prices, Samsung did make the two phones sturdier and added IPX8 water resistance to the pair. The Fold 3 sports an aluminum frame that is 10% stronger and the device supports the S Pen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 appeal more to younger consumers as 49% of pre-orders for the former came from those in their 20s and 30s. 57% of pre-orders for the clamshell Flip 3 were made by those in the same age group. Those in their 40s made up 42% of the advance orders for both models while 39% of these orders came from those in their 50s.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T 100%off $1 Special Verizon 20%off $33 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
$800off $1000 Special Verizon 22%off $58 Special BestBuy $1000off $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

