5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders reportedly show strong demand in Sammy's hometown

5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders reportedly show strong demand in Sammy's hometown0
It's been a little more than a week and a half since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11th. Pre-orders started the same day, and according to the The Korea Herald (via SamMobile), both models are selling like the proverbial hotcakes. In Samsung's home market of South Korea, unnamed industry sources estimated that 450,000 units of the two foldable phones were pre-ordered.
Pre-orders in south Korea show heavier demand for Samsung's foldable phones
The number of pre-orders in South Korea for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have grown sharply on a year-over-year basis. Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was able to generate pre-orders for only 80,000 units in the country. And advance orders for the latest Galaxy foldables have doubled those for this year's Galaxy S21 line and are 1.5 times higher than the pre-orders made for the Galaxy Note 20 last year.
Prices start to drop but there is a long way to go before foldable phones become mainstream
Despite the lower prices, Samsung did make the two phones sturdier and added IPX8 water resistance to the pair. The Fold 3 sports an aluminum frame that is 10% stronger and the device supports the S Pen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 appeal more to younger consumers as 49% of pre-orders for the former came from those in their 20s and 30s. 57% of pre-orders for the clamshell Flip 3 were made by those in the same age group. Those in their 40s made up 42% of the advance orders for both models while 39% of these orders came from those in their 50s.