5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders reportedly show strong demand in Sammy's hometown

Pre-orders in south Korea show heavier demand for Samsung's foldable phones









The report says that as many as 600,000 units of the Fold 3 and Flip 3 could be pre-ordered by the time the pre-order period comes to an end. This estimate is based on pre-orders of carrier-locked phones and could reach 800,000 when all advance orders are counted. While the handsets officially are due to launch on August 27th, some consumers have already received their new devices









The price of the two phones remains prohibitive for many consumers. In Korea, the 256GB version of the Fold 3 is priced at KRW 1,987,000 (U.S. price is $1,799.99) and costs KRW 2,097,700 for the 512GB variant (priced at $1,899.99 in the states). The Flip 3 carries a price of KRW 1,650,000 ($999.99 in the states). Eventually, as component prices start to drop, retail prices will come down too allowing the foldable sector to become mainstream.

Prices start to drop but there is a long way to go before foldable phones become mainstream







In Korea, Samsung did drop the price of the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 by 16.6% compared to the lowest-priced version of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 . The Galaxy Z Flip 3 had an even larger decline compared to its predecessor. In the U.S. the Fold 3 price has dropped $200 year-over-year while the Flip 3 is approximately $400 cheaper than the cost of the original model.





Despite the lower prices, Samsung did make the two phones sturdier and added IPX8 water resistance to the pair. The Fold 3 sports an aluminum frame that is 10% stronger and the device supports the S Pen.







The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 appeal more to younger consumers as 49% of pre-orders for the former came from those in their 20s and 30s. 57% of pre-orders for the clamshell Flip 3 were made by those in the same age group. Those in their 40s made up 42% of the advance orders for both models while 39% of these orders came from those in their 50s.

