Samsung Android Release dates 5G

5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are supposed to be released on August 27th. But several people in the U.K. who pre-ordered one of the two foldables have received their new handset today making them a full week early. TechRadar says that 11 consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had it arrive today. Another person who reserved a Galaxy Z Flip 3 last week also was surprised to find that the clamshell foldable was delivered today.

Outside of the U.K. though, checking the front door constantly to see whether your order has arrived early appears to be a waste of time and energy since the early deliveries have only taken place in that market. While it isn't unusual for a manufacturer to start shipping an eagerly awaited phone early, shipping it a week early is a surprise..

A Community Manager on Samsung's forum gave a rather simple explanation why the manufacturer would want to ship out pre-ordered Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units a week early. "We know that people can't wait to get their hands on their Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, so we've started shipping them out early," he said. Besides the foldable phones, Samsung is also scheduled to release on August 27th the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2. So far, there doesn't seem to be any news about early deliveries of those devices.

If you live in a country that is not the U.K. and received your Fold 3, Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, or Galaxy Buds 2 earlier than the official August 27th release date, let us know by dropping a comment below.

