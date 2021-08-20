5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country





Outside of the U.K. though, checking the front door constantly to see whether your order has arrived early appears to be a waste of time and energy since the early deliveries have only taken place in that market. While it isn't unusual for a manufacturer to start shipping an eagerly awaited phone early, shipping it a week early is a surprise..





A Community Manager on Samsung's forum gave a rather simple explanation why the manufacturer would want to ship out pre-ordered Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units a week early. "We know that people can't wait to get their hands on their Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, so we've started shipping them out early," he said. Besides the foldable phones, Samsung is also scheduled to release on August 27th the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2. So far, there doesn't seem to be any news about early deliveries of those devices.





If you live in a country that is not the U.K. and received your Fold 3, Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, or Galaxy Buds 2 earlier than the official August 27th release date, let us know by dropping a comment below.