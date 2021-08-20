5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country

5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country1
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are supposed to be released on August 27th. But several people in the U.K. who pre-ordered one of the two foldables have received their new handset today making them a full week early. TechRadar says that 11 consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had it arrive today. Another person who reserved a Galaxy Z Flip 3 last week also was surprised to find that the clamshell foldable was delivered today.
A Community Manager on Samsung's forum gave a rather simple explanation why the manufacturer would want to ship out pre-ordered Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units a week early. "We know that people can't wait to get their hands on their Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, so we've started shipping them out early," he said. Besides the foldable phones, Samsung is also scheduled to release on August 27th the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2. So far, there doesn't seem to be any news about early deliveries of those devices.