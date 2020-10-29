Check out these fabulous looking renders of what could be the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3









The biggest addition to the currently available Galaxy Z Flip models according to the patent is the use of a double hinge which would allow the device to be folded twice and when fully opened, there will be one screen divided into three parts of equal size. The double hinge will allow the device to be folded in several different ways and the phone's UI will automatically change depending on how the device is being used. One part of the screen will always be available to users even when the device is "closed" allowing the user to receive notifications, incoming phone calls, and engage in some social media conversations. The issue here is that exposing one of the parts of the screen leaves it open to getting damaged.









The sliding physical keyboard would be the same size as each part of the overall screen. The keyboard will be accessible to the user regardless of how the phone is folded. As we alluded to earlier, the patent does not discuss the camera system. If Samsung does go ahead and build this as its third Galaxy Z Flip device, we would expect it to include flagship-type cameras.







