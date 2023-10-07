Take a guess! How many Pixel units have been sold since the OG series launched in 2016?

If you've been a phone enthusiast for a long time, you might remember the start of Google's Nexus phone program. In 2010, the Nexus One, manufactured by HTC, was released and the line became synonymous with "Google phone." The Nexus program featured Google-branded devices from various companies including the aforementioned HTC, LG, and Motorola. The program even included a phone built by Huawei, the Nexus 6P, which was released in 2015.



A tweet posted by Francisco Jeronimo , VP, Data & Analytics at IDC, says that from 2016 to 2023, Pixel phones have been rung up 37.9 million times. Compare that to the iPhone; according to Demand Sage, 97.7 million iPhone units were shipped and sold during the first two quarters of 2023 alone. Still, the Pixel often is seen as Google's iPhone challenger and in Google's #BestPhonesForever ads that portray the iPhone and Pixel as anthropomorphic best friends, both phones are perceived as equals.

The truth is that Pixel purchases are on the rise with Jeronimo noting that in the last few years sales have been growing by double digits. Based on the data, approximately 10 million Pixel units were sold last year as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were released. And now that Google has broadened the Pixel ecosystem to include the Pixel Watch (the second-gen model has just been unveiled with major improvements under the hood), the Pixel Tablet , and the Pixel Buds Pro top-of-the-line earbuds, we could see Pixel handset sales continue to grow.





Not to say that everything is perfect for Google. The company has a reputation for releasing buggy phones and the Pixel 6 line had issues with the optical fingerprint scanner, the 5G modem, and poor battery life. The Pixel 7 line was a nice improvement but there were issues with the timing of updates. Part of the problem is that Google appears to cut corners in the wrong places such as using an optical fingerprint scanner instead of an ultrasonic scanner. The OG Pixel Watch , launched in 2022, was powered by a 10nm Exynos 9110 SoC, the same chip used to power the first Galaxy Watch in 2018.

The Pixel series is well ahead of the competition when it comes to AI-based features such as "Hold for Me" which uses Google Assistant to monitor a call where you have been placed on hold, and alerts you when the other party has returned to the call. "Magic Editor" can create the picture you want by making major editing changes to a photo already processed, and Video Boost and Audio Magic Eraser improve the look of videos shot on a Pixel while removing distracting audio from video recordings.









