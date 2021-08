30 new Android phones join the list that support ARCore

ARCore is a software development kit developed by Google to help create augmented reality (AR) apps to be built. There are three technologies used. One allows your phone to track its position relative to the rest of the world. The phone can also understand the size and location of flat horizontal services like a coffee table or the ground, and estimate the current lighting conditions of the environment.





Not only does ARCore help developers create AR apps, it also makes sure that all Android users have the same experience when using AR across a range of different devices. As a result, Google checks to make sure that phones up for ARCore certification have cameras, motion sensors, and a CPU that live up to expectations. Additionally, a certified ARCore handset must have access to and work properly with Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground.





As noted by Android Police , Google today announced the names of 30 phones that now have been officially ARCore certified. Those models include:





Asus Zenfone 8

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

LG VELVET 2 Pro

Moto G Stylus 5G

Moto G40 Fusion

Moto G60



Motorola Razr (2020)

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Oppo Reno5

realme GT 5G

realme GT Neo

realme 8 5G

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy M32

Sharp Leitz Phone1

Sony Xperia 5 III

Sony Xperia 10 III

Vivo I2011

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K40

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Another 30 devices were certified in June:

Infinix Mobile Note 10 Pro

Kyocera Torque 5G

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

LitByLeia Lume Pad

LG Stylo 7

Motorola Moto G50



Motorola Moto G100



OnePlus OnePlus 9

OnePlus OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus OnePlus 9R

Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite

Sharp AQUOS R6

Sony Xperia 1 III

Tecno Camon 17 Pro

Tecno Phantom X Pro

Tecno Pova 2

Vinsmart Aris Pro

Vivo V2041

Vivo V2045

Vivo V2046

Vivo V2050

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Zebra ET56 10" Enterprise Tablet

Don't worry about trying to find your phone or tablet on the list. Most mid-range to flagship Android phones purchased over the last couple of years will probably support ARCore.

You can see a larger list of ARCore supported Android phones by tapping on this link