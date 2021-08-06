Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Android Google

30 new Android phones join the list that support ARCore

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
30 new Android phones join the list that support ARCore
ARCore is a software development kit developed by Google to help create augmented reality (AR) apps to be built. There are three technologies used. One allows your phone to track its position relative to the rest of the world. The phone can also understand the size and location of flat horizontal services like a coffee table or the ground, and estimate the current lighting conditions of the environment.

Not only does ARCore help developers create AR apps, it also makes sure that all Android users have the same experience when using AR across a range of different devices. As a result, Google checks to make sure that phones up for ARCore certification have cameras, motion sensors, and a CPU that live up to expectations. Additionally, a certified ARCore handset must have access to and work properly with Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground.

As noted by Android Police, Google today announced the names of 30 phones that now have been officially ARCore certified. Those models include:

  • Asus Zenfone 8
  • Lenovo Tab P11 5G
  • Lenovo Yoga Tab 11
  • LG VELVET 2 Pro
  • Moto G Stylus 5G
  • Moto G40 Fusion
  • Moto G60
  • Motorola Razr (2020)
  • OnePlus Nord CE
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Oppo Reno5
  • realme GT 5G
  • realme GT Neo
  • realme 8 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy F22
  • Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Sharp Leitz Phone1
  • Sony Xperia 5 III
  • Sony Xperia 10 III
  • Vivo I2011
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro
  • Xiaomi Redmi K40
  • Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Another 30 devices were certified in June:
  • Infinix Mobile Note 10 Pro
  • Kyocera Torque 5G
  • Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
  • LitByLeia Lume Pad
  • LG Stylo 7
  • Motorola Moto G50
  • Motorola Moto G100
  • OnePlus OnePlus 9
  • OnePlus OnePlus 9 Pro
  • OnePlus OnePlus 9R
  • Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum2
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite
  • Sharp AQUOS R6
  • Sony Xperia 1 III
  • Tecno Camon 17 Pro
  • Tecno Phantom X Pro
  • Tecno Pova 2
  • Vinsmart Aris Pro
  • Vivo V2041
  • Vivo V2045
  • Vivo V2046
  • Vivo V2050
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 11 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Zebra ET56 10" Enterprise Tablet
  • Don't worry about trying to find your phone or tablet on the list. Most mid-range to flagship Android phones purchased over the last couple of years will probably support ARCore.
You can see a larger list of ARCore supported Android phones by tapping on this link.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price
-35%
Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support
The FCC's first-ever 'standardized' nationwide 4G LTE coverage map is finally here
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The FCC's first-ever 'standardized' nationwide 4G LTE coverage map is finally here
Samsung Unpacked Spoiler: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 marketing images posted online
by Anam Hamid,  2
Samsung Unpacked Spoiler: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 marketing images posted online
Members of the iPhone supply chain are forced to hike bonuses to attract new workers
by Alan Friedman,  0
Members of the iPhone supply chain are forced to hike bonuses to attract new workers
Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free
-100%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless