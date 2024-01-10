Insane Walmart deal knocks the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 down to an unbeatable price
Gather round, gather round, for we have something mind-blowing to show you. It’s a deal, it’s a steal, it’s an… unprecedented discount on one of Samsung’s flagship tablets of last year – the Galaxy Tab S9. Walmart must have gone completely bananas, for it’s now retailing the 256GB version of this awesome gadget at a record-low price of just $659.98. That equates to $139 in savings and lands the 256GB slate.
Also, even though Walmart retails the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 at a regular price of $799, we should mention that this price tag usually applies to the 128GB model. That’s to say, you’re indeed getting quite an irresistible price for the model with more built-in storage space from Walmart right now, so we suggest you act fast and get yours while you can.
And if this unbeatable price, an 11-inch Super AMOLED 2X display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 aren’t enough to convince you, perhaps you’d be pleased to find out that this puppy also stands out with reasonably-good battery life and a great camera setup for a tablet.
With a high IP68 rating and durable design, the Galaxy Tab S9 is also designed to stay with you longer. Overall, it really is an incredible tablet you’d love to have. Plus, we can’t deny it seems far more attractive than usual with the current discount on Walmart. Grab yours right away if you agree with us.
In case you’re wondering, we haven’t seen such a low price point for this Samsung tablet at another online retailer. Even Amazon hasn’t offered this puppy at such an affordable price. So, this current markdown is quite rare, extraordinary, and likely to expire very soon.
This bad boy easily beats many of the best Android tablets of today, especially at its current price. For one thing, the Galaxy Tab S9 features a large enough display for an immersive video streaming experience and enough horsepower to handle most, if not all, of your work-related tasks.
